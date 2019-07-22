In Com Staff July 22 2019, 7.46 pm July 22 2019, 7.46 pm

Mohanlal is one of those actors, who has been seen in films alongside several other popular names. The actor has never been to hog the spotlight all for himself and fans love him for that. Who can ever forget the movie Oru Yathra Mozhi released in 1997, which saw Mohanlal and Sivaji Ganesan acting together? July 21 marked the death anniversary of the legendary actor and people poured their hearts out on Twitter, posting about how he still touches many lives. Mohanlal, too, took to Twitter to talk about the actor and penned an emotional post for him.

The actor posted a still from their film together and wrote that he was blessed to share the screen with the legend. He also wrote that the legendary actor was like a family member for him and although 18 years have passed since his demise, he still remains in everyone’s hearts, living on as fond memories. Fans replied to this emotional tweet and couldn’t help but reminisce about that film and that time. Members from several parties and many fan associations too posted emotional messages for the late actor. According to a report in a daily, two of Sivaji’s films - Vasantha Maligai and Thirvilaiyadal - were screened in theatres on Saturday, in Madurai. The actor is fondly remembered by one and all, as one of the most magnificent actors ever from the Indian cinema.

Check out Mohanlal's tweet here:

I was blessed and honoured to share the screen with Shri.Shivaji Ganeshan sir .More than an actor he was like a family member to me. 18 years have passed still he remains in our hearts with all those fond memories . Prayers pic.twitter.com/gCZXjKUBKi — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) July 22, 2019