In Com Staff July 05 2019, 11.48 pm July 05 2019, 11.48 pm

Mohanlal has had a great first half of 2019, so far. All his films so far have been blockbuster hits and he also has quite a few projects in his kitty. Now, it is already known that he will next be seen in Ittymaani: Made in China. This film is being directed by debutante directors Jibi and Joju and bankrolled by Anthony Perumbavoor under his banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. Now, according to the latest updates regarding this film, Mohanlal is in China filming for the same. It is touted to be a full-on entertainer and it will be an Onam release.

Mohanlal took to Twitter and posted a picture of himself at the Canton Tower in Guangzhou, China. He sure looks absolutely perky and from what it looks like, the shooting in China is going on really well. The poster of this film was recently released and shows the actor holding a gun and a rooster in his hands. This surely indicates that he might play the character of a cook or a caterer, in this film! One thing is for sure, that he will be seen in a very different avatar. Radikaa Sarathkumar will be seen as the lead lady alongside Mohanlal in this one. She will be essaying a key role in this film and fans are expecting it to be a comedy film. This film was announced in October last year but the shoot got pushed due to unavailability of dates from the lead actors. Now, it looks like the unit is back in action!

TAKE A LOOK AT THIS