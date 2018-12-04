Mohanlal starrer Odiyan will be the biggest Malayalam release in Kerala!

The makers of Mohanlal’s upcoming big-budget fantasy thriller Odiyan have lined up 400 screens for the film’s release in Kerala, making it the biggest Malayalam release in the state, surpassing Nivin Pauly’s blockbuster Kayamkulam Kochunni which opened in a little over 350 screens.

Though Odiyan will fall behind the recent Tamil releases 2.0 and Sarkar in terms of the screen count, producer Antony Perumbavoor has stated that it was an intentional move to maintain the limit as there are chances of it affecting the long run of the film. On an overseas scale, the film will strike nearly 2000 screens on the 14th of December.

Odiyan follows the true story of Odiyan Manikkan, the last surviving member of the Odiyan community. In Kerala folklore, the tribe is known for possessing shapeshifting abilities and black magic tricks. Mohanlal lost close to 20 kilos to essay the role of the young Manikkan, as the film narrates the incidents that took place in a timeline of 65 years.

Directed by VA Shrikumar Menon, Odiyan is one of the costliest films ever made in Mollywood, with a blazing star cast that has Prakash Raj and Manju Warrier. Legendary star Mammootty, who shares a great rapport with Mohanlal, has provided the film’s opening voice-over.