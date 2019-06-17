In Com Staff June 17 2019, 5.55 pm June 17 2019, 5.55 pm

When Mohanlal’s Lucifer released, fans went absolutely crazy over it. Lucifer surpassed every expectation that fans had and it went on to make big money at the Box Office too. This film is still running in a few theatres in Kerala and the audience just can’t seem to get enough of the movie and it has already passed the Rs. 200 crores mark in collections. Now, from what it looks like, Mohanlal may have hinted towards something interesting about the film! Taking to Instagram, the actor posted a cryptic message saying the final announcement will be made tomorrow. Fans are all assuming it is news about the sequel of the blockbuster film!

In a recent interview, Prithviraj had confirmed that a sequel to Lucifer is very much on, but said he was unclear about its timing. Not just Mohanlal, director Prithviraj and also scriptwriter Murali Gopy also posted the same cryptic message. This further goes on to confirm that the news might just be about Lucifer 2! If the photo is seen clearly, it forms an ‘L’. Even in his post, Mohanlal has written #L. These are further implications that the news will be about the much-talked-about sequel. Although fans are calling this a sequel, some reports state that this may be a prequel and will show Mohanlal’s previous back story. Looks like we all have to wait a bit until we finally get a confirmation on the same!