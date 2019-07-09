In Com Staff July 09 2019, 11.41 pm July 09 2019, 11.41 pm

Mohanlal is having a wonderful run in this year, so far. The actor has had a string of hit releases so far this year and more projects are still lined up in his kitty. As we had earlier reported, he is busy with his upcoming film Ittymaani: Made in China. Now, reports state that he has wrapped up shooting for his portions in this film and is now all set to work on Siddique’s film titled Big Brother. The report states that this film is all set to go on floors from July 11th and it will begin in Ernakulam. This sure is exciting news for all Mohanlal fans, who eagerly await updates on his projects.

The report in a leading daily also states that this film will be shot in Ernakulam and Bengaluru. Both these places will reportedly be the base for the plot to evolve. The report also states that while Regina Cassandra was earlier supposed to play the lead heroine in the film, now newcomer Mirna Menon has been cast in the role of a daughter of a wealthy businessman. As already known, Big Brother will also see Arbaaz Khan making his Mollywood debut. He is said to be playing a cop, in this movie. The rest of the cast includes Chemban Vinod Jose, Siddique, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Janardhan, and Tini Tom. Many reports state that the shoot of the film will be completed in 85 days and the makers are planning on releasing it during the festive season in October.