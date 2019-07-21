In Com Staff July 21 2019, 6.36 pm July 21 2019, 6.36 pm

Mohanlal is busy delivering one hit after the other, this year so far. The actor currently has his hands full with Ittymaani: Made in China and Big Brother. We ad recently reported that Mohanlal has wrapped up his portions for Ittymaani and has begun filming for Big Brother too. Now, according to a report in the media, the cast and crew of Ittymaani: Made in China have wrapped up the complete shoot of the film! This flick is directed by debutantes Jibi and Joju and it is touted to be a full-on entertainer. This movie's makers have also revealed that it would be an Onam release.

Talking to the leading daily, the filmmaker said, “We can’t reveal much about his role because it would give away the story. All we can say right now is that he plays a Christian character based in Kunnamkulam in Thrissur and has a few connections in China.” Sharing about Mohanlal’s Margam kali costume look, Joju told the media that they wanted to convey the mood of the film through it. "Unlike Lal sir’s intense characters in Odiyan and Lucifer, Ittimani is more fun,” he said. This film was announced last year in October but kept getting pushed due to unavailability of dates from the lead actors. Radikaa Sarathkumar will be seen as the leading lady alongside Mohanlal in this one. She will be essaying a key role in this film and fans are expecting a lot from this pair.

The last time Mohanlal and Radikaa were seen together on-screen, was in the 1985 film Koodum Thedi. So, needless to say, expectations are very high. Meanwhile, Mohanlal is also awaiting the release of his Tamil film Kaappaan. Apart from the actor, this film also has Suriya, Arya, and Sayyeshaa in the cast. Stay tuned for more updates!