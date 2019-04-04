image
  3. Regional
Mohanlal's 1000 crore film Randamoozham has been shelved, here's why

Regional

Mohanlal's 1000 crore film Randamoozham has been shelved, here's why

Randamoozham was announced in 2016 and had made headlines for its astronomical budget of Rs 1,000 crore

back
BR ShettymahabharatamalayalamMohanlalMT Vasudevan NairRandamoozhamVA Shrikumar Menon
nextAfter delivering hits in Tollywood and Kollywood, Sai Pallavi set to foray into Kannada cinema?

within