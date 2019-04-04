Mohanlal's 1000 crore film Randamoozham has been shelved, here's why

In Com Staff April 04 2019, 4.21 pm April 04 2019, 4.21 pm

About a year ago, a humongous project was announced in Malayalam with Mohanlal in the lead role. It was said to be based on the book Randamoozham written by MT Vasudevan Nair. The project was supposed to be bankrolled by UAE based businessman BR Shetty on a mammoth budget of Rs 1000 crore. While many had been wondering what the film’s progress is, BR Shetty has announced that the film has been shelved. He recently spoke to a Malayalam daily and said, "The film has been dropped." He cited that differences between the director VA Shrikumar Menon and MT Vasudevan Nair were the reason he opted out of this project.

For the uninitiated, MT Vasudevan Nair was the script-writer of the project. At a press conference BR Shetty said, “I am still looking for a good scriptwriter. I will still make it. My commitment is still there. Just as a true Indian, I am making the film to spread our history worldwide in all the language.” He mentioned that there were creative differences between the writer and the director. Mohanlal too, a few days back, had denied being offered a role in this film.

The film was announced in 2016 and had made headlines for its astronomical budget of Rs 1,000 crore. The makers had plans of making it a two-part film. They wanted to shoot the films back-to-back and release it in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Telugu. The first part was supposed to release in 2020. The fact that the film was being made on such a huge budget was the selling point for the film. Well, let’s wait and see whether the film sees the light of the day or not!