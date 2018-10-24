Mohanlal’s ambitious project Marakkar: The Lion of the Arabian Sea set to go on floors

Mohanlal and director Priyadarshan last joined hands for the 2016 film Oppam, and they are now coming back as a duo for the biggie Marakkar: The Lion of the Arabian Sea. The shoot for this prestigious project will go on floors on the 1st of December at the Ramoji Rao Film City in Hyderabad.

According to sources close to the team, close to 75% of the footage will be shot within the film city itself, with pending portions to be canned across Ooty and Rameshwaram. Mohanlal will essay the titular role of Marakkar, the famous naval chief known for organising a huge defense strategy on the Indian coast. His son Pranav Mohanlal will be seen in a cameo as the young Marakkar.

Keerthy Suresh, who has been busy with a bevy of projects in Kollywood, will play an important role in the film.

The entire shoot will be wrapped up over the course of just three and a half months. However, Priyadarshan has revealed it in a recent interview that the film would be hitting the screens only in 2020, as there is a lot of work to be done with the edits and the VFX.

Famous names from both the southern and the Bollywood industries will star in this magnum opus, which will go on to become one of the costliest films ever made in Mollywood.