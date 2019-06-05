In Com Staff June 05 2019, 5.29 pm June 05 2019, 5.29 pm

Mohanlal’s last big release was Lucifer and it is safe to say that it has gone on to become one of the super-hit films of this year. The film is still running in a few theatres in Kerala and the audiences just can’t seem to get enough of the movie! Now, according to the latest update, the film has reached another milestone! Lucifer has emerged as the biggest grosser in the Malayalam language and has successfully stormed past Rs 200 crores. The news was confirmed by the producer on his Facebook page! According to a report in a leading media, the film has collected Rs 175 crores from theatres and fetched Rs 13 crores from its digital streaming rights. The report also states that satellite rights were sold for Rs 6 crores and that the movie made another Rs 10 crores from TV rights in other languages.

Interestingly, Mohanlal’s Pulimurugan was the first Malayalam film to join the Rs 100 crore club. And now, the actor has made another record with Lucifer! Produced by Antony Perumbavoor's Aashirvad Cinemas banner, the film also stars Vivek Oberoi, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith and Manju Warrier in crucial roles and it marked the directorial debut of actor Prithviraj. The day the film was wrapped up, Prithviraj had taken to Twitter and written that it was a challenge to direct a huge film like Lucifer and many said it would be a mistake. However, it looks like the actor had taken a wise decision after all!