  3. Regional
Mohanlal’s Lucifer dubbed in Tamil; to release on this date in Tamil Nadu

Regional

Mohanlal’s Lucifer dubbed in Tamil; to release on this date in Tamil Nadu

Lucifer is produced by Anthony Perumbavoor and written by Murali Gopi

back
Anthony PerumbavoorLuciferMohanlalMurali GopiTrending In South
nextPa Ranjith’s debut directorial in Hindi, Birsa Munda to be shot extensively in Ranchi

within