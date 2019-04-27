Mohanlal’s Lucifer dubbed in Tamil; to release on this date in Tamil Nadu

In Com Staff April 27 2019, 7.30 pm April 27 2019, 7.30 pm

Prithviraj Sukumaran marked his directorial debut with Lucifer that released in the month of March. This Malayalam film recorded huge success at the box office and has also earned the phenomenal distinction of the first Malayalam film to have reached the 150 crore mark in just 21 days. Produced by Anthony Perumbavoor and written by Murali Gopi, Lucifer had a stellar star cast in the form of Mohanlal, Prithviraj, Vivek Oberoi, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Saniya Iyappan, Saikumar, Faazil, Suresh Chandra Menon and others.

Considered as the ‘Petta’ of Malayalam, the film was said to be a kind of celebration of Mohanlal and strung together heroic moments of the veteran actor from his 90s films. Now, this film will be coming to Tamil Nadu as Mohanlal enjoys a good fan-following in the city. The dubbed version of Lucifer will hit the screens from the 3rd of May in Tamil Nadu with V Creations releasing it. The official poster was released earlier in the morning. Lucifer had the music of Deepak Dev who is also coming to Tamil in Sai Dhansika’s Yogi Da, about which we had reported earlier.

Lucifer had cinematography of Sujjith Vassudev and was edited by Samjith Mohammed. Prithviraj earned himself a good name with his very first directorial. There were talks that the film may be remade into Tamil but it looks like now it is being dubbed and released. Lucifer was shot in beautiful places of Kerala like Idukki, Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kollam. It was also filmed in other places such as Mumbai, Bangalore, Lakshadweep, and Russia.