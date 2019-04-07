Mohanlal's Lucifer is next only to his own Pulimurugan now

Lmk April 08 2019, 6.08 pm April 08 2019, 6.08 pm

Within 10 days of its release, the latest Mohanlal starrer Lucifer has emerged as the all time No 2 grosser in the history of Malayalam cinema. The top spot also belongs to Mohanlal; his 2016 blockbuster Pulimurugan is the Malayalam ‘Industry Hit’. After 9 days of its run, Lucifer has grossed more than Rs 80 crore worldwide and will soon enter the elusive century club. Mohanlal is the only Malayalam hero in this century club and he is all set to have yet another entry in this club. This Prithviraj directorial has been on a box office rampage right from its opening day and it’s showing no signs of slowing down any time soon.

Lucifer has grossed more than 500K $ in North America. It is the highest ever Malayalam grosser in almost all the main overseas markets already. The contribution from UAE - GCC is humongous, and is next only to Kerala. Lucifer is also set to release on April 12th in AP TS with a Telugu dubbed version. Suresh Productions will be releasing the film in the Telugu states. Mohanlal commands a big fan following among the Telugu audience; he was a part of the Jr. NTR blockbuster Janatha Garage a couple of years back.

Lucifer is also part of the all time Top 5 grossers in Chennai city, when we consider Malayalam films. Premam is the Malayalam topper in Chennai and it’s unlikely that Lucifer can challenge that mark. But overall, this mass political drama has definitely opened up the market for Malayalam films. ‘Lalettan’ power indeed!