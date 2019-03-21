Mohanlal's Lucifer trailer creates a storm for all the right reasons

The trailer of Padma Bhushan Mohanlal’s next film Lucifer, directed by leading actor Prithviraj (in his directorial debut) was launched on Wednesday night to a unanimously rousing response. The trailer gives the impression that Lucifer is a grand political drama with a stellar cast list helmed by the evergreen ‘Lalettan’. The villains in the tale are seemingly played by Vivek Oberoi, Tovino Thomas, and the gang, and Mohanlal has to vanquish them in order to save Kerala from falling into the

Lal plays Stephen Nedumpally, a man who is described as a seasoned crook and not an ordinary guy; he is just the kind of man to take on the evil forces. “This deal is with the devil”, as the star states coolly. The tag lines Blood, Brotherhood and Betrayal sum up Lucifer pretty well. The death of a big political leader named PK Ramdas and the chaos that follows sets the story in motion and offers the right time for Lal to enter the fray. The role of Manju Warrier is quite intriguing too! There are a plethora of other popular support actors due to the nature of the film. Lucifer surely looks like one of the most expensive Malayalam films shot till date.

The high-speed walking shots, the heroic buildup moments, the slickly shot action scenes and the larger than life mannerisms of Mohanlal (particularly when he says “vaada”) are big highpoints of the trailer and are sure to thrill his fans when the film releases on March 28th. A box office storm is on the way, on the evidence of what this impressive trailer reveals. Just a week to go!

wrong hands.