Mohanlal’s Marakkar first look is out, seems to be his career's most challenging role!

On Friday, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal put out the first look of his getup in his upcoming magnum opus Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. The still, which shows the actor looking through a binocular, has him clad in a historic attire with specially made armour and a turban. According to a source close to the team, the film will be a huge feather on the actor’s cap, as he will have to go the extra mile in terms of the action sequences and his efforts for the role.

Mohanlal and the team of Marakkar are now shooting at exclusive sets put up at the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. National award-winning art director Sabu Cyril, known for his work in the Baahubali franchise, has erected two massive ship sets for the film. While Mohanlal is essaying the role of Marakkar, reports say that his real-life son Pranav Mohanlal will be seen as the younger Marakkar. Furthermore, director Priyadarshan’s daughter Kalyani too has found herself in a small yet noteworthy role in the film. The historical epic will also have Tamil actor Prabhu, Sunil Shetty, Manju Warrier, Arjun Sarja and Keerthy Suresh in important parts.

Priyadarshan has assured that he will be completing the shoot of the film by the middle of 2019, but it will still see the light of the day only in 2020. Names from all around the world will be coming together for the heavy VFX work that this project carries, which is the reason behind the long timeline.