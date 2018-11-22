Mohanlal’s Odiyan stalls, director VA Shrikumar Menon injured, fractures jaw

On his way back to Kochi from Mumbai, Odiyan director VA Shrikumar Menon went through a bad fall on the escalator. He reportedly lost his balance and fell on his face, breaking his jaw, only to be immediately taken to a private hospital nearby where he underwent a surgery.

Shrikumar Menon, who is overseeing the final post-production work of the film, went through this unfortunate incident, with doctors advising two weeks of rest. However, sources close to the team say that the majority of his work for the film is now complete, so there will not be any hurdles with preparing the film for the said date.

Produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner Aashirvaad Cinemas, Odiyan is said to be Mohanlal’s most expensive film in his career. Based on the concept of magical realism, the film has the actor essaying the role of Manikyan, the last surviving member of the Odiyan community. It is set between the period of 1950s and 1990s, and has Prakash Raj sharing the screen space with Mohanlal for the first time since their union for Mani Ratnam’s classic – Iruvar.

Composer Sam CS, who delivered a memorable score for Vikram Vedha, has worked on the background score for Odiyan. Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn’s VFX company NY VFXWAALA have delivered their best for the visual effects of Odiyan, setting it up as a solid big-screen experience.