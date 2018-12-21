Mohanlal’s Randamoozham: Tussle for the script continues between director and writer

Even though his latest release in Odiyan has opened to pathetic reviews and a descending box office total, director Shrikumar Menon still stays motivated for his next – an onscreen adaptation of Mahabharata with Mohanlal playing the character of Bheema. For this film titled Randamoozham, the team had acquired the rights of writer MT Vasudevan Nair’s 1000-page novel of the same name but failed to take the film on floors even after four years, which in turn had thrown off the writer.

Earlier, the Kozhikode Munsif Court had banned both the director and the producer from using Vasudevan Nair’s script as the agreement had gone past the final date. Now, the writer’s daughter Ashwathy Nair has pointed out that making comments on a matter that is subjudice could be a contempt of court. The case is currently filed in the court, with their attempts to get back the script being their only priority.

Randamoozham was earlier announced as a mega-budget multi-lingual epic that would be made on a bill of 1000 crores. The film, which is to be bankrolled by Dubai-based businessman BR Shetty, would feature a star cast from all across the nation apart from the central character essayed by Mohanlal. But now, with such controversies running around the project, its start seems to be looming in doubt.