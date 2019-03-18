Mohanlal's Spadikam director Bhadran to make a comeback after 14 years with Joothan!

The 1995 movie Spadikam, starring Mohanlal, Thilakan, Urvashi, KPAC Lalitha, Silk Smitha and Nedumudi Venu, turned out to be a massive hit and was also remade in Telugu, Tamil and Kannada with top stars from those industries acting in them. Spadikam also fetched Mohanlal the Best Actor Award at the Kerala State Film Awards and Filmfare Awards South, while winning Bhadran the Best Director Award too. Spadikam also became the highest grossing film of the year. Director Bhadran's last movie was Udayon, also starring Mohanlal and Jagathy Sreekumar, in 2005. Now, we hear that this director is making a comeback to movies.

Bhadran will be directing the historical movie Joothan, with Soubin Shahir and Rima Kallingal in the lead roles. Soubir won the State Award for Best Actor for his performance in Sudani from Nigeria. The first look of Joothan was unveiled recently by Prithviraj on his Facebook page.

Prithviraj's maiden directorial stars Mohanlal in the lead and is said to be a political thriller which has many different intense layers. Talking about Joothan, the movie's script writer Suresh Kumar said, "Soubin plays a Jewish character named Eo Eliyavu Kohan in Joothan, which has romance, mystery and thrill. This will be one of the best roles ever that Soubin has played."

Apart from Soubin and Rima, Joothan also stars Joju George and Indrans and is expected to go on floors by the end of this July. Following the release of the first look poster by the team, many individual fans also began making their own versions of the movie's posters. Reports state that this has prompted Joothan's producers to come up with a contest. According to this contest, two lucky winners who make the best posters, will get a chance to assist the direction department in the movie. Stay tuned for further updates.