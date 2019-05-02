Mohanlal's upcoming two movies to have THIS interesting connect!

In Com Staff May 02 2019, 4.36 pm May 02 2019, 4.36 pm

Basking in the success of his latest release Lucifer, Mohanlal is almost nearing the completion of work on his next project - the magnum opus Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. Reports state that Lucifer, the directorial debut of Prithviraj Sukumaran, has already crossed over Rs 175 crore in collections and is heading towards the Rs 200 crore mark. Meanwhile, work is progressing rapidly on the multi-starrer Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, which also has many actors like action king Arjun, Suniel Shetty, Sudeep, Prabhu, Manju Warrier, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Mukesh, Nedumudi Venu and a number of others. We now have an update on an interesting connection between this movie and another of Mohanlal's upcoming movies!

A while back, it was reported that Lalettan would be making his directorial debut, after nearly four decades of being an actor! Mohanlal was said to be directing the upcoming movie Barroz, which is said to be a 3D movie with the biggest ever budget for a Malayalam film, till date. Talking about the connection between these two movies, an industry insider states, "Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham talks about the brave Kunjali Marakkar who fought against the Portuguese invasions while Barroz will deal with the story of the guardian of the Portuguese explorer Vasco Da Gama's treasures!" Now, that's an interesting connect indeed!

Reports state that filmmaker Jijo Punnoose, who made India's first ever 3D movie My Dear Kuttichathan, wrote the story of Barroz and approached Mohanlal for it. On listening to the story, Mohanlal seems to have been so impressed that he himself wanted to direct it. Barroz is to be produced by Antony Perumbavoor's Aashirvad Cinemas and is expected to go on floors by October, this year. After completing Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, Mohanlal is joining the sets of Ittimani Made in China, with debutant directors Jibi & Jobu. Keep watching this space for more updates...