Mollywood box-office gets huge face-lift thanks to Kayamkulam Kochunni

The Nivin Pauly - Priya Anand - Mohanlal starrer Kayamkulam Kochunni is setting new collection highs for a Malayalam film. The film, directed by Rosshan Andrrews, released on October 11th, in-home territory Kerala, the rest of India and also UAE - GCC.

The reviews from the media were decent while the public word-of-mouth was really good. The film is visually splendid with Nivin Pauly in a never-seen-before, action-packed avatar. Mohanlal's extended cameo is also driving a lot of audiences to theatres.

Generally, Malayalam films don't get a simultaneous release in UAE - GCC and release there only 1 or 2 weeks after their release in Kerala. This overseas belt generates huge collections for the Malayalam industry and all the big Malayali stars have a good market there. Thanks to its simultaneous release in Kerala and UAE - GCC, Kayamkulam Kochunni has grossed 25 CR worldwide in its opening 3 days. This is huge by any yardstick, with more than 10.1 CR coming from UAE - GCC.

The film is also obviously the best opener among all Malayalam films in Kerala, with the opening day gross being 5.3 CR. The film hasn't dropped much and will come out with a huge 4-day total from Kerala.