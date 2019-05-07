Monica Gill and Gurshawn Sahota dance their heart out at their engagement party!

In Com Staff May 07 2019, 11.02 am May 07 2019, 11.02 am

Last seen in Yaara Ve, beautiful actress Monica Gill has been posting some really sizzling pictures on her social media handles. Besides her professional life, she has been making it to the news for her personal life too. Everyone has been talking about her love life as the pictures that she has been sharing with her fiancé Gurshawn Sahota are mesmerizing. The actress recently posted a video with Gurshawn on her Instagram account. The duo is dancing their heart out in the video.

It is quite evident from the video that they have an equal amount of energy and love for Punjabi music. Have a look at the video

View this post on Instagram Engaged... & Very happily so! A post shared by Monica Gill (@monica_gill1) on May 5, 2019 at 3:25am PDT

The actress quoted, "Engaged... & Very happily so!"

Seems like this video is from her engagement day. Stalking the Instagram account further we realised that the actress had exchanged rings in February but not many knew about the details of the celebration. It seems like the engagement happened at their home and was a family affair.

Monica chose to wear a baby pink saree teamed up with a heavy embroidered red blouse on her big day. While Gurshawn wore a suit with a baby pink tie.

View this post on Instagram 💖 A post shared by Monica Gill (@monica_gill1) on Feb 19, 2019 at 11:02am PST

Well, now that the two are engaged we really can’t wait for their wedding day!