Monster is my first U rated film, says a proud and optimistic SJ Suryah

Multifaceted director-actor SJ Suryah returns to the big screens with Monster slated to release on May 17. He was last seen in the blockbuster Mersal, back in 2017. The extremely pretty Priya Bhavani Shankar and comedy actor Karunakaran also play important roles in this Nelson Venkatesan directorial produced by Potential Studios. A rat also plays a key role in the film, which is all about the troubles faced by SJS due to a rat in his house. At the audio launch of Monster earlier in the day, director Nelson said that they had shot with a real rat for about 20 days and that they didn’t go for a CG created rat.

SJ Suryah said with a lot of optimism that he is looking at creating a big market for himself as a lead hero and that Monster is the first step in that process. “Monster is also the first of my acting films which has been cleared with a clean U certificate (amidst loud cheering and clapping at the venue). I’m sure that kids and family audiences will enjoy this film. Monster has a lot of technicians who can create magical moments without much sweat or effort”, said SJS.

Priya Bhavani Shankar said openly that she hesitated a bit when she came to know that she would be pairing with SJS. “I’ve also grown up seeing his films (which are mostly 'A’ rated) and I wondered if a film with him would suit me. But director Nelson convinced me with his story narration and he took care and guided me every step of the way”, said Priya.

Producer SR Prabhu said that SJ Suryah has the space to become a superstar for the middle-class audiences like how Bhagyaraj and Pandiarajan had done a few decades back.