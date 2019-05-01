Monthly Must Listens: Tamil songs that ruled our playlist in April

Siddarthsrinivas May 01 2019, 5.36 pm May 01 2019, 5.36 pm

In line with the summer holidays, Tamil music in the month of April was jam-packed with great songs all around. The entire month had new singles coming out every other day, with all kinds of music buffs getting what they wanted. Given below is the list of all the good songs that deserve your time.

Pudhusaatam from Thumbaa

Anirudh, in his only track for the album, delivered a simple but effective composition that traveled on a noise-free mood throughout. It is quite a different track for a composer who believes in raises, and that might be the reason why some of the listeners may not like it that much.

Shake Yo Body from Kanchana 3

One of the biggest mistakes that Raghava Lawrence has done to his Kanchana franchise, is the idea to replace Thaman with a lesser-known composer. In an album packed with bummers, Shake Yo Body is the only track which escaped the guilt, thanks to its catchy hook line.

Kalakkalu Mr. Localu

This is Hip Hop Tamizha sticking to the basics, with Sivakarthikeyan’s vocals doing a majority of the job. Decent track, it could have been much more entertaining though!

Neeyagave from House Owner

House Owner is that soundtrack which is good on the whole, but not good enough because it doesn’t have that x-factor to break out of its groove and impress the outside world at times when there is a lot of traffic. Nevertheless, Ghibran’s Neeyagave is a lilting composition that will definitely please melody fans. Do check it out if you haven't.

Jilebara from Thumbaa

Vivek and Mervin are in the thick of things in Kollywood now, after Guleba and Orasaadha. Their latest track for Thumbaa pins its hopes on a single hook line, and the song despite a very crooked route, works well. Lots to like in the final club-like showdown.

Ye Di Raasathi from 100

Sam CS had quite a forgettable month with two of his albums in K13 and 100 just passing muster. The only savior here is the romantic track Ye Di Raasathi, which makes very good use of its beat and rap verses.

Almost the entire album of Devarattam

Devarattam is a great flight for Nivas K Prasanna, who had shined with urban tunes so far. Getting out of his comfort zone which primarily comprises of melodies, the composer has hit the drums hard for his soundtrack here which also infuses some nice boy-band elements into the music from our roots. Watch out for Pasappukkali, Enga Aattam, Ulagam Unnavittu, and Aatha Thottilile.

Three out of four songs in NGK

NGK turns out to be a fairly good outing for the Selvaraghavan – Yuvan combo, though it cannot be compared with their primes. Yuvan’s hooks here are highly memorable, as he gets really innovative in both Thimiranum Da and Pothachaalum. Except for the mediocre melody, the other three songs click.

Kanne Kanne from Ayogya

Yaanji, Kannamma and now Kanne Kanne – Sam CS’ combination with Anirudh seems to be one that has to be bookmarked. This one might ultimately pale out in comparison to the other two, but there’s definitely something to like in this freewheeling composition.

