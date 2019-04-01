Monthly Must Listens: Tamil songs that ruled our playlist in March

Siddarthsrinivas April 01 2019, 8.34 pm April 01 2019, 8.34 pm

March was a comparatively lighter month, with lesser music coming out as compared to the first two months. Once again, the relatively new composers brought us some wonderful tracks that hopped onto the playlist immediately and fixed the spot. Down below, are the best of the Tamil songs that came out in March.

Vaa Vaa Penne from Uriyadi 2

Govind Vasantha’s next drug wasn’t as good as the ones he brought us in 96 or Seethakathi, but it sure did work out an interesting song pattern. Despite Sid Sriram’s lovely rendition, the song moves into a fantastic zone only after Priyanka starts singing.

The entire album of July Kaatril

Joshua Sridhar is a music director who doesn’t quite come up to the marquee often, but when he does, it’s always fruitful. In July Kaatril, the composer delivered one of his best soundtracks yet, fit with beautiful, repeat-worthy compositions that struck a chord with the romantics. Each song has something special in it.

Idhamaai Idhamaai and the theme from Kolaigaran

Simon King, after bringing out a superb soundtrack with Sibiraj’s Sathya, returns with a neat soundtrack for Vijay Antony’s Kolaigaran. The lovely melody Idhamaai (Karthik’s version) is the best of the lot, with the theme too doing its job of bringing in the chills.

Enga Veetla Meen Kuzhambu from Kuppathu Raja

When GVP does a Santhosh Narayanan, we get this. An enjoyable gaana number with quirky lyrics and a lively rendition.

The rest of the songs from Natpe Thunai

Natpe Thunai has indeed turned out to be the most crowd-friendly album of the season, with every song adding to the fun. While Pallikoodam was a decent acoustic melody, Veedhikor Jaadhiyum and Venga Mavan were pretty good rap tracks on the whole. The big highlight of the second set was Morattu Single, the Guru Randhawa-like track that – incredibly catchy!

Chinnanchiru Kiliye from Velvet Nagaram

Achu Rajamani owned the most innovative track of the month, with his electronic fusion that came together with a ton of inventive synths. As a singer, Achu sounds a lot like Yuvan at many places.

Thooya from Rajabheema

A lovely, soothing sing-along track. Simon brings back traces of his Yavvana, and the background chorus and orchestrations just make it better. Keerthana Vaidyanathan overtakes Karthik with her beautiful vocals.