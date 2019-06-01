Siddarthsrinivas June 01 2019, 1.39 pm June 01 2019, 1.39 pm

May was indeed a winning month for Tamil music, with so many songs coming in that some of them even went under the radar. The month’s playlist could easily add up to about 20 good songs, which is a terrific number and a great sign. Here is a list of new tracks that are worth your time and attention.

Usurula Ethayo from Dharma Prabhu

Truly an underrated melody, which should find its way up when the film hits the screens. Aishwarya Ravichandran’s vocals gift it a very different sound, with the ‘Nizhala Thodara’ hook working superbly.

Nee Nenacha from Mr. Local

Mr. Local can be called an entertaining, high-spirited album on the whole, but its best track comes in the form of the melody called Nee Nenacha. Sid Sriram at it again.

Kulirudha Pulla from Oththa Seruppu

Parthiepan’s Oththa Seruppu just has the one song to boast about, but Santhosh Narayanan makes sure he strikes gold with the opportunity by giving rise to an absolutely engrossing track. Vivek’s lyrics are the highlight, pulling lines out of the sweet little things in life.

Pularaadha from Dear Comrade

Justin Prabhakaran and Sid Sriram get together for a wondrous composition that is as unique as it can get. The song adopts a very unusual background and gets really grand for its main high. After Life of Ram, this is another gem from Karthik Netha who pens some amazing lines that make you go back and think about it.

Oru Naal from Angelina

Sid Sriram just cannot put a foot wrong, ringing in another beautiful rendition that gives you the feels. Imman’s tech hook is fabulous; he puts it at right places without overusing it which is a great thing.

Almost the entire soundtrack of Monster

Justin Prabhakaran is simply the star of the month, delivering superb music all round. His soundtrack for Monster perfectly complimented the film’s needs, as the melodies that followed the first peppy number Tabakkunu were all so good to the ears. Andhimaalai Neram and Theera Kadhal, to be specific.

Three songs from Sivappu Manjal Pachai

Debutant composer Siddhu Kumar impresses big time with his music for Sivappu Manjal Pachai, paying attention to both the rhythms and the hooks equally. While Mayilaanjiye and Usure are lilting melodies, Raakachi Rangamma is an insanely innovative track with lyrics that will put a grin on your face.

The entire album of Gypsy

Santhosh Narayanan just proved his mettle once again with a terrific soundtrack in Gypsy that drew so many musical styles under one roof. With an interesting pick of singers, every song in the album brings forth something special and makes it a memorable listening experience.