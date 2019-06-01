Politics

Pic alert! Narendra Modi’s mum Heeraben Modi watches as son is sworn in as Prime Minister

Entertainment

Rihanna fans shocked to learn they've been mispronouncing her name for YEARS!

  3. Regional
Read More
back
Dear ComradeEntertainmentGypsyKulirudha PullamonsterMr. LocalOththa SeruppuPularaadharegionalSivappu Manjal PachaiTrending In SouthUsurula Ethayo
nextMaddy turns 49, fans and film stars send early birthday wishes!

within