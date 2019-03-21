Morattu Single lyrical video from Hiphop Adhi's upcoming Natpe Thunai is out!

Natpe Thunai, produced by Sundar C's Avni Movies and to be released by Screen Scene Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., has Hiphop Adhi and Anaga in the lead and is directed by Parthiban Desingu. This movie also has director-turned-actor Karu Pazhaniappan, veteran actor Pandiarajan, versatile actor Harish Uthaman and Youtube fame RJ Vigneshkanth in the support cast, which is further bolstered by the presence of Youtubers 'Eruma Saani' Vijay, 'Temple Monkeys' Sha Ra and 'Put chutney' Raj Mohan. The makers of Natpe Thunai have been keeping the movie in the headlines by constantly releasing updates as well as singles and posters from this movie. Hiphop Adhi, who has himself composed the music for this movie, released this new lyrical video - 'Morattu Single', on his Twitter page.

This 'Morattu Single' song depicts hero Adhi pursuing Anagha and praising her. The lyrics, written by Adhi, suggest that she is a Malayali girl and has him pursuing her and falling in love with her! This single has been sung by Hiphop Tamizha and Sathyaprakash. Natpe Thunai has cinematography by Aravinnd Singh and editing by Fenny Oliver. The earlier released single track - 'Single Pasanga', was well received by the audiences and had a very good reach on Youtube! Natpe Thunai has story, screenplay and dialogues written by Sreekanth Vasrp and Devesh Jeyachandran and is being planned for release on April 4!

Adhi made his acting and directorial debut in the 2017 movie Meesaya Murukku, which opened to good reviews and gave him a very good entry into Kollywood. While awaiting the release of Natpe Thunai, he has already signed up for his next movie with debutante director S Raana, a former associate of director Shankar. Hiphop Tamizha has also scored the music for Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming movie Mr. Local, which is also slated for release soon. Keep watching this space for more updates...