More deets on Thala Ajith's much hyped Viswasam cage fight

Thala Ajith’s Viswasam, directed by Siva, is gearing up for a grand Pongal release. The film has completed its censor formalities with a clean U and fans are keenly waiting for the teaser which is expected to be launched on January 1st. Viswasam is a film which will have family based elements and heavy duty action scenes to suit the image of Ajith as an action hero. One particular fight sequence shot inside a cage is eagerly expected by Thala fans. Ravi Awana, who plays one of the villains in the film, recently elaborated on this WWE styled cage fight in an interview to an online portal.

Ravi said that this sequence was shot for about 4 days in a set put up at the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. He added that Ajith’s screen presence and attitude would be electrifying and that his entry for this sequence sporting a white shirt and dhoti would surely drive his fans wild in excitement. He also guaranteed that Viswasam will be packed with stylish action scenes like the other Siva films.

Ravi Awana was recently seen in the Nani starrer Krishnarjuna Yuddham. Viswasam will mark his debut in Tamil cinema.