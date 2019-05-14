  3. Regional
MR Local

Regional

Mr Local: Director Rajesh reveals Sivakarthikeyan’s request to him at the film’s start!

The main plot of Mr Local is centered on the characters played by Sivakarthikeyan and Nayanthara.

back
Mr Local​nayantharaRajeshRobo ShankarSathishSivakarthikeyanThambi RamaiahYogi Babu
nextRobo Shankar upsets press members with his comments about clapping

within