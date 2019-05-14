Mr Local: Director Rajesh reveals Sivakarthikeyan’s request to him at the film’s start!

Siddarthsrinivas May 14 2019, 11.41 am May 14 2019, 11.41 am

Rajesh is one of the directors in Tamil cinema who has successfully churned out a couple of comic entertainers in the past. With Siva Manasula Sakthi and Boss Engira Baskaran, he set up a proper template for fun-filled films which showcased middle-class households. However, one thing that was unavoidable in his films was scenes in bars, with men mouthing trolls at their girlfriends or wives. Interestingly so, one of Rajesh’s films which starred Arya and Santhanam was named VSOP (Vaasuvum Saravananum Onna Padichavanga). However, his latest release Mr Local shies away from that practice, and the reason for that is none other than Sivakarthikeyan.

Right before the shoot for his Seema Raja got done, Sivakarthikeyan met Rajesh for the narration of Mr Local. Sivakarthikeyan really liked the idea and the script, but he just had one request from the director. At the press meet of the film which took place on Monday, Rajesh revealed “Sivakarthikeyan personally requested me to stay away from drinking scenes, bar songs and lyrics against women. He only wanted a clean family entertainer that would be friendly to kids in particular.”

The main plot of Mr Local is centered on the characters played by Sivakarthikeyan and Nayanthara, with Sathish, Yogi Babu, Thambi Ramaiah and Robo Shankar providing comic relief. On the whole, this looks like a proper summer entertainer that will help the audiences forget the worries and just chill out. On Friday, we will get to know the end result.