Mr Local has an underwhelming opening in TN

Though the pre-release expectations and buzz weren’t as big as Seemaraja, Velaikkaran and Remo, the big new release Mr Local was still expected to do very well due to the summer release time and of course hero Sivakarthikeyan’s star power and the presence of Nayanthara. But once the reviews and initial word of mouth weren’t favourable, the writing was clearly on the wall that the film wouldn’t be having a smooth run in theatres. After a good opening day TN gross of 6.28 crores, Mr Local didn’t see any growth over the weekend due to the prevailing negativity and settled for a 3-days opening weekend TN gross of 15.22 crores. This is still a decent opening total but doesn’t do justice to SK’s star power and also doesn’t compare well with the collections of his other films over the past 3 years or so.

Mr Local has to recover a share of close to 30 crores in TN if it has to be a viable venture theatrically. That looks extremely unlikely, given the average opening and the general dull mood surrounding the film. The summer holidays ought to make sure that collections are better than the usual days, but that still won’t be enough for the film to recover its ground. We have to see how it sustains over the course of the coming days.

Sivakarthikeyan is already busy with the shooting of his 14th, 15th (Hero) and 16th films, with directors Ravikumar, Mithran and Pandiraj respectively. It looks like Hero will be his next release. SK is quite kicked about the progress of Hero, which is expected to be his comeback flick after the back to back slips with Seemaraja and Mr Local.