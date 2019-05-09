Mr Local is no exception for SK; gets a clean chit from the censors

Lmk May 09 2019, 11.08 pm May 09 2019, 11.08 pm

Sivakarthikeyan has this image of a clean hero whose films appeal to all age groups of audience. All his films are invariably rated U by the censors and hence kids have taken a big liking to SK. His next release Mr Local, slated to open on May 17th, has also been certified with a clean U. The film also has Nayanthara and many established comedians in its cast. Rajesh has directed this Studio Green production which will be given a red carpet welcome by theatres next Friday. The other planned May 17 films like Monster and Thumbaa would have to settle for what’s left of Mr Local’s sweep.

Mr Local sees Siva play Manohar and he seems to be in his comfort zone in the urban comedy genre. This space worked wonders for him in hit films such as Maan Karate and Ethir Neechal. Nayanthara plays Keerthana, a woman who is way higher in status than Manohar. The romance between the two and their confrontations are the USP of the film. After big budgeted SK films like Velaikkaran and Seemaraja, which resulted in some losses to the trade, Mr Local is a film which has been made on a controlled budget.

The film will be released in TN by Sakthi Film Factory. The TN rights are valued at close to 30 crores and a lot is riding on the film. After Viswasam, Petta and Kanchana 3, Mr Local is also expected to rake in the big bucks at the TN box office. Theatre owners are eagerly anticipating a big summer blockbuster from SK and team.