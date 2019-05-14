Mr Local producer graciously thanks Sivakarthikeyan on stage

Lmk May 14 2019, 1.39 pm May 14 2019, 1.39 pm

At the press meet of Mr Local which was held in Chennai on Monday, the producer of the film Gnanavel Raja openly thanked hero Sivakarthikeyan for agreeing to do a film for him at a time when he was facing a crisis in his production career. “Over the past 14 years, I’ve been active as a producer in the Tamil industry. Siva agreed to do a film for me when I was in a really crucial phase. I was facing financial issues and he understood my situation and offered his complete cooperation to the project. I’m very happy with the way Mr Local has turned out. Kids in my family are really excited about the release of the film, just like how they were excited for Kanchana 3”, said Gnanavel.

Sivakarthikeyan acknowledged Gnanavel in his speech and mentioned that not all producers would graciously thank a hero on stage like how Gnanavel did. Later while speaking to us, Siva said that after Rajini Murugan, Mr Local was his film which had given a healthy table profit to its producer prior to the theatrical release itself. Siva also said that he would make sure that all his films henceforth are commercially viable to the producers prior to the theatrical release.

Mr Local will be having a big release coming Friday and distributor Sakthivelan is very confident of the film’s result. Siva also expressed his happiness about Sakthivelan’s association with the film and termed him a ‘lucky mascot’ due to his big success with most of his recent acquisitions like Kadai Kutty Singam and Viswasam