Mr Local reaches the finish line on a happy note

Lmk May 08 2019, 4.31 pm May 08 2019, 4.31 pm

We had reported recently that the final day shoot of Mr Local was being done at a popular star hotel in Chennai city on Sunday. Sivakarthikeyan, Nayanthara and Radikaa Sarathkumar were involved in the final day shoot along with director Rajesh. After completing the shooting successfully, the core team was involved in a small cake cutting celebration. Producer Gnanavel Raja’s wife and kid were also present along with Siva and director Rajesh.

Mr Local is set for a grand summer release on May 17th. Films like Monster and Thumbaa will also release on 17th but the first choice of exhibitors in TN will clearly be Mr Local. Though the teaser and trailer of the film have failed to strike the right chord with netizens on social media, trade experts cite the recent example of Kanchana 3 which connected big time with the masses outside the social media circle and went on to become a big summer blockbuster.

Mr Local has already fetched handsome revenues to its producer from the sale of non-theatrical rights; Sun TV has grabbed the digital and satellite rights for a fancy price. The film will be going through the censor process soon and a U rating is a given. Sivakarthikeyan has said in earlier interviews that Mr Local will be a Rajesh film without smoking, drinking scenes to cater to his large fan base among kids and the family audience. After the underwhelming Kadavul Irukaan Kumaru (2016), Rajesh has the opportunity to score a big hit again, with big stars like Sivakarthikeyan and Nayanthara to bolster his film.