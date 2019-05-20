  3. Regional
Mr Local tops the Chennai weekend box office comfortably but its future looks bleak

Regional

Mr Local tops the Chennai weekend box office comfortably but its future looks bleak

Mr Local topped the weekend comfortably, grossing Rs 1.94 crore in its opening three days.

back
Mr Local​nayantharaRajeshRobo ShankarSathishSivakarthikeyanThambi RamaiahYogi Babu
nextNewcomer Kriti Shetty roped in to be opposite Panja Vaishnav Tej in his debut film!

within