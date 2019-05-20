Mr Local tops the Chennai weekend box office comfortably but its future looks bleak

Lmk May 20 2019, 2.52 pm May 20 2019, 2.52 pm

At the Chennai city box office, the new Sivakarthikeyan - Nayanthara starrer Mr Local topped the weekend comfortably, grossing Rs 1.94 crore in its opening three days (68+62+64 lakhs). The film carries extremely underwhelming reviews and public word of mouth and is unlikely to sustain for long. The other new release Monster didn’t get much screen space but it still did well for itself, grossing 31 lakhs in three days. With the very good talk prevailing for Monster, it can spring a surprise in the long run. Last week’s cop story 100 grabbed the 3rd spot, pushing Vishal’s Ayogya (another cop story) down to the 4th spot. 100 has grossed 77 lakhs after nine days, while Ayogya has grossed Rs 1.49 crore after nine days, in Chennai. Ayogya has definitely underperformed despite getting fairly good reviews and public talk.

The quirky rom-com drama De De Pyaar De settled for the 5th spot, grossing Rs 18 lakhs in three days, while the action feast John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum took the 6th spot, grossing 13 lakhs in three days. Mahesh Babu’s hit Maharshi, at No7, has grossed Rs 93 lakhs after 11 days in Chennai and has an outside chance of hitting the one crore mark in the coming days.

This summer’s massive blockbusters, Avengers: End Game and Kanchana 3 continued to figure in the Chennai box office’s weekend Top 10; the former has grossed Rs 9.69 crore (24 days) while the latter has grossed Rs 7.58 crore (31 days) in the city.

And, despite a fairly decent opening day on May 10, the Jiiva starrer Kee dropped out of the Top 10 in its 2nd weekend; the film has grossed 57 lakhs in Chennai after 10 days.