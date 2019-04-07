Mr Local's first single, Takkunu Takkunu is a fun loving romantic number that will connect with the youngsters!

In Com Staff April 07 2019, 12.56 pm April 07 2019, 12.56 pm

Sivakarthikeyan's Mr Local is gearing up to hit the screens on May 1 as a summer treat and the film is in the final stages of post-production. The makers have released the first single from the film that is crooned by Anirudh Ravichander in Hiphop Tamizha's musical. This first single is called Takkunu Takkunu and it is indeed a fun loving romantic number. The song is trendy with its musical arrangement and the presentation. The song expresses Sivakarthikeyan's love for Nayanthara in the film and also describes the characteristic features that made him fall for her.

The lyrics penned by Mirchi Vijay has the potential to connect big time with the youngsters of this generation as it has some connectable references including musically, dating, and selfies. The voice of Anirudh Ravichander is indeed a boosting factor that keeps the track lively. With this song, the success ratio of Adhi and Anirudh will be maintained who have delivered chartbuster numbers in the past, like, Ethir Neechal title track, Pakkam Vanthu (Kaththi), and Chennai City Gangsta (Vanakkam Chennai). Takkunu Takkunu has been created completely to suit the taste of the youngsters and it is most likely to turn out to be a chartbuster number. However, one might also feel that the song doesn't have a major high point and goes on a linear pace. But for now, Takkunu Takkunu will be an impressive song for the youngsters.

The rest of the songs in the album will be released in the coming days. Bankrolled by Studio Green, Mr Local is directed by Rajesh M of Siva Manasula Sakthi and Boss Engira Baskaran fame. Nayanthara, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu, and Sathish are also part of the cast.