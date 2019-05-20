Mufti remake: STR to start shooting for the film in Karnataka!

Siddarthsrinivas May 20 2019, 7.44 pm May 20 2019, 7.44 pm

A few days ago, the news came out that STR and Gautham Karthik would be coming together for the remake of Mufti, which would be directed by Narthan, who helmed the original version as well. Though STR was supposed to start shooting for Venkat Prabhu’s Maanadu from the first week of June, Narthan has made it clear in a recent interview that his film would go on floors next month, with the first scheduled to take off in Karnataka.

STR’s introduction scenes would be shot first up in the schedule, post which the team will be moving to different parts of Tamil Nadu to can the rest of the film. Gautham Karthik will be joining the unit in the second schedule and will be shooting for his portions in a straight stretch of about 50 days. With respect to the changes in the script, a source from the unit tells us, “Mufti was tailor-made for Shivarajkumar’s image, but with STR coming in, a few changes have been made in order to make the film fall in line with the current trends.

However, the heart of the story stays intact. The team is planning to wrap up the entire shoot within a span of three months, as they have been squeezed to work fast with both the actors already committed to a few other projects.”Mufti, which had Shivarajkumar and Sri Murali in lead roles, was an exciting action drama that pits a kind-hearted gangster against a cop. The film was largely appreciated for its taut writing and narration, which struck a chord with the Kannada audiences. Apart from acquiring the remake rights of the film, production house Studio Green was also successful in convincing Narthan to take up the directorial duties once again. However, Narthan is simultaneously working on Shivarajkumar’s 125th film in Bhairathi Ranagal, which is expected to go on floors by the end of the year.