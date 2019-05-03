Munda Faridkotia trailer review: A little too complicated but nice!

In Com Staff May 03 2019, 3.35 pm May 03 2019, 3.35 pm

After the hilarious trailer of Chandigarh Amritsar Chandigarh, another surprise came our way. It was the trailer of the upcoming movie Munda Faridkotia. The movie stars singer-actor Roshan Prince paired opposite two actresses Sharan Kaur and Navpreet Banga in the lead roles. Munda Faridkotia is produced by Daljit Singh Thind and Monty Sikka and is directed by Mandeep Singh Chahal. Releasing under the banner of Dalmora Films Pvt Limited, the movie would hit the theatres on June 14, 2019.

The movie looks like a complicated love triangle across the border. Directed by Mandeep Singh Chahal, Munda Faridkotia is a tale about Roshan Prince who is good for nothing son for his parents. The story takes a turn when he crosses the border by mistake and falls in love. The trailer also shows that he is romantically involved with both Sharan and Navpreet, who stay in the same house. The trailer clearly shows that the movie has got all the commercial elements – comedy, romance, songs, and emotional drama. It seems like the makers wanted to play safe.

Also, the scene where Roshan acts deaf seems to be inspired by Priyadarshan's movie Chup Chup Ke. Even the last scene where he gets drunk with Karamjit Anmol is presumably inspired by the same movie. Sharan Kaur looks pretty and seems to have a more prominent role than Navpreet Banga. There is hardly anything about Navpreet’s character in the trailer, hoping that she is not deaf and dumb like the character of Kareena Kapoor in Chup Chup Ke and we expect that she has something more in this film, that is her second in the industry after Bhalwan Singh.

Karamjit Anmol, BN Sharma, Rupinder Rupi and Sumit Gulati seem to have meaty characters but other than that we feel that as a viewer we were offered a little too much in the trailer that has left us confused about whether we liked what we saw or not!

Anyhow, not super excited though but we're surely looking forward to seeing this complicated presentation on screen on June 14, 2019.