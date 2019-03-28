Music composer G V Prakash updates on Dhanush’s Asuran and Suriya 38

In Com Staff March 28 2019, 12.38 pm March 28 2019, 12.38 pm

Soon after music composer, GV Prakash started acting, he reduced his music composing assignments. Last year he had just scored for Vallikanth’s Sema where he was the hero. But it looks like we will get to hear his tunes soon this year in two films. He is the music composer for Vetri Maaran’s directorial Asuran where Dhanush plays the hero. He has also been roped in as the music director for Suriya 38 to be directed by Sudha Kongara.

This is the first time the Veyil composer is tuning in for Suriya and there is a good amount of curiosity surrounding this project. It is also the first time that Sudha Kongara and Suriya are teaming up for a project. This film is produced by Suriya’s banner 2 D Entertainment along with Oscar winner Guneet Monga as a co-producer. The film is about the Air Deccan founder Gopinath and is all set to roll from next month.

The update on the music front of Suriya 38 is that the composition is nearing the finish line. GV Prakash is all set to announce about it on the pooja day of the commencement of the project. This was shared by the music composer/actor on his social media page. He seems to be much excited about this as this is the first time he is working with Suriya as a music composer. On his other project Asuran with his favourite director Vetri Maaran, Prakash informs that the composition for the second tune of the film is in progress. He also says that lyrics of the first tune will be written by someone he had collaborated early but did not disclose the name.