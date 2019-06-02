In Com Staff June 02 2019, 6.47 pm June 02 2019, 6.47 pm

Ron Ethan Yohann, the young music composer made his debut with Ashwin Saravanan’s first directorial Maya, in the year 2015, which starred Nayanthara in the lead. The film earned a lot of acclaims and went on to record success at the Box Office. Ron’s musical score was one of the USPs of the film and his work began to be noticed. Post Maya, Ron continued to collaborate with Ashwin Saravanan in his second and third film, Iravaakaalam and Game Over, respectively. Sadly, Iravaakaalam is yet to see the light of the day. Ron is also the music composer in Karthik Naren’s Naragasooran. In an interview to a national daily, Ron discusses about his work in these films and also compares the directors.

About the music in Iravaakaalam and Naragasooran, Ron was quoted as saying, “To me and Ashwin, Iravaakaalam is a special film and I am emotionally attached to it. I feel it is my best till now. It has songs but on the other hand, Karthick Naren's Naragasooran has no songs. I have used the Macedonian Symphonic Orchestra in it. It will be like a Hollywood film. It is a suspense drama.” Ron is also the composer for Ashwin’s third film - Game Over and he says that the film was the toughest for him in terms of music composing. I have to convey through my music what the characters feel as it is a psychological drama.”