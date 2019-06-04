In Com Staff June 04 2019, 10.26 pm June 04 2019, 10.26 pm

Ever since music composer Vijay Antony turned into an actor, he has been giving us at least 2 films in a year. His next, Kolaigaaran, will be hitting the screens on Friday. The film is directed by Andrew Louis Vasanth of Leelai fame and features Arjun Sarja in an important role. Ashima Narwal, an Australian model, is the female lead with Simon King as the music composer and Mukesh handling the cinematography. Ahead of the film’s release, Vijay Antony talks about the film and also explains why he is not a good actor yet.

In an interview to a popular English daily, Vijay Antony states, "After I turned into an actor, I have done ten films, Kolaigaaran being my 10th. I am a multitasker having dabbled in editing, producing, distributing, acting and music composing. That’s when I realized that multitasking has taken a toll on my emoting skills as I am pre-occupied with other things. Now I have decided that I will do only one thing at a time. I want to turn a better performer and refresh myself. I was a sound engineer for 5 years, music composer for 7 years and an actor only for the last 5 years. So I still have time to catch up on acting.”