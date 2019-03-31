Music director GV Prakash reveals major update on Dhanush's Asuran

In Com Staff March 31 2019, 11.45 pm March 31 2019, 11.45 pm

Dhanush and Vettrimaran are known for their blockbuster films which fare amazingly well at the box office. The two have together churned out earlier blockbuster movies like Pollathavan, Aadukalam and the recently released Vada Chennai. As reported earlier, the two are now working together again for the movie Asuran. It is also known that GV Prakash is composing the music for this film and he keeps updating about the project's progress every now and then! The latest that the music director-turned-actor has informed fans is that two tunes from the Asuran album are already done.

Taking to Twitter, GV Prakash shared an update saying that he is very excited about the album and the super combo of Dhanush and Vettrimaran. He also informed the fans that amazing dance numbers are waiting for all the fans. Well. It is no surprise that Dhanush’s films have given few of the best dance numbers and best music in Kollywood, in recent times. Recently, his song 'Rowdy Baby' from Maari 2 crossed 300 million views on Youtube! And when it is G.V. behind the music, we know that it is going to be one hell of an amazing musical ride.

2 tunes nailed for #asuran ... 🔥🔥 excited about the album and the super combo @dhanushkraja @VetriMaaran @theVcreations ... superb dance numbers waiting on way for all of u .. #GV71 — G.V.Prakash Kumar (@gvprakash) March 31, 2019

Asuran has Manju Warrier making her Kollywood debut as a heroine, opposite Dhanush, while Pasupathy, director Balaji Shaktivel, Pawan, Yogi Babu and Guru Somasundaram are also part of the supporting cast. Asuran is an adaptation of the Tamil novel Vekkai. Dhanush will be seen in dual roles after Kodi, in 2016. Meanwhile, G.V. Prakash Kumar is also the music composer for Suriya's 38th film with director Sudha Kongara of Irudhi Suttru fame.