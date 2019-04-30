Music director Sam CS to have four releases in the month of May!

In Com Staff April 30 2019, 10.52 pm April 30 2019, 10.52 pm

Anybody from the film industry would be looking forward with high expectations when they have one of their movie releases in the near future. How would it be if one technician has four of his movies released within the span of just one month? Well, we would have to ask music director Sam CS as to how he feels, for her has four impending releases, this coming May itself! He would be having a great start to the month with the Arulnithi, Shraddha Srinath and Yogi Babu starrer K-13, which is directed by Barath Neelakantan and produced by SP Cinemas. The music for this movie was to originally have been composed by Darbuka Siva but he was then replaced by Sam CS.

Following K-13, Sam CS will be having the release of the Atharvaa starrer 100, where he plays a cop. This movie, having Hansika as the female lead, also has an ensemble cast including Yogi Babu, Mime Gopi, Rahul Dev, Radha Ravi, Ramesh Khanna, Arjai and VTV Ganesh, under Sam Anton's direction. This action movie has been in the making for quite some time and the makers - Auraa Cinemas have finally gotten a slot to release it, this May 9th! The very next day - May 10th will see Sam CS's next movie Ayogya, hitting the screens. This movie, starring Vishal, Raashi Khanna, Parthiban and KS Ravikumar in lead roles, is said to be the Tamil remake of the super hit Telugu movie Temper, which had Jr NTR in the lead role. Produced by Venkat Mohan's Light House Movie Makers, Ayogya has a very powerful star cast including Devadarshini, Sonia Aggarwal, Pooja Devariya, Vamsi Krishna and Arjai with Sana Khan returning to Tamil cinema for a peppy item number!

Rounding off the month of May for Sam CS would be the much awaited Devi 2, a sequel to the super hit 2016 movie Devi. This horror comedy, starring Prabhu Deva, Tamannaah and Nandita Swetha in the lead, is directed by AL Vijay and jointly produced by Trident Arts and GV Films. This movie was originally scheduled to hit the screens in April but was then pushed to the end of May, as director Vijay's other movie Watchman was released on April 12! This movie is bilingual with the Telugu version being titled Abhinetri 2, also scheduled to release on May 31. This would make an amazing month for Sam CS, who was recently announced to have been roped in by Madhavan to compose the music for his upcoming movie - Rocketry: Nambi Vilaivu, which will also be releasing in Hindi as Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. What a line-up this young composer is looking forward to.