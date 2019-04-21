Muttathe Kombile Penne from Oru Yamandan Premakadha: Dulquer Salmaan's moves are on point!

Siddarthsrinivas April 21 2019, 5.35 pm April 21 2019, 5.35 pm

Look out for the chocolate boys in the southern industries, and Dulquer Salmaan is definitely one among the first few. The actor has been seen in many films as a romantic lover boy, apart from the experimental outings that he has always bravely taken up. But one thing that he hasn’t got to do much on screen is dancing, but his fans are now glad the time has finally come through his upcoming film in Oru Yamandan Premakadha. Dulquer has totally sported a new image for the film, as he surprises us with his power-packed dance moves in the song Muttathe Kombile Penne.

With a backdrop that of a village-side fair, the peppy number put to tune by Nadirsha is fast-paced and will have you singing along for sure. Jassie Gift, who is a well-known singer in the Malayalam industry with tons of hits to his name, has crooned this song along with Benny Dayal, Ziya Ul Haq and Siraj. Watch out as Dulquer simply rules the roost in a single take sequence in the third minute of the song, performing his steps to the T.

Oru Yamandan Premakadha is said to be a very different love story, as the title goes. The film has Samyuktha Menon as the female lead and also stars Soubin Shahir, Salim Kumar, Hareesh Kanaran and others. The BC Noufal directorial will clash with the Parvathy – Tovino Thomas’ Uyare on the 26of April. This is probably Dulquer’s only Malayalam film this year, as he is busy with his two Tamil films in Vaan and Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal, and also his Hindi romantic comedy ‘The Zoya Factor’.