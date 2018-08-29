My film was a trendsetter for epics like Baahubali, claims Prashanth

After a gap of more than two years, actor Prashanth is all set to make his return to films with his upcoming action thriller Johnny. Directed by Vetri Selvan, an assistant of Jeeva Shankar, the film has Prabhu, Sanchita Shetty, Sayaji Shinde and Anand Raj in the cast.

At the press meet of the film, Prashanth was reminiscent of how his films in the past have been trendsetters for other minds to follow. “When I did Shock, it broke a new path for horror flicks in Tamil cinema, and directors started flocking towards a genre they didn’t touch for 20 years. After that, I did Ponnar Shankar with the writing of the late Kalaignar ayya. Until then, people could not achieve success by doing a historical film with war sequences, grand sets and big star cast. That was another trendsetter, which epics like Baahubali have followed now. In the same way, Johnny will be a new-age thriller without any songs or unneccesary elements. We’ve done a good job,” said the actor.

The teaser of Johnny was unveiled by ace director Mani Ratnam, and has garnered more than 700K views on YouTube so far.

Prashanth is also a part of Ram Charan’s upcoming Telugu flick with Boyapati Srinu.