Considered by many to be the James Cameron of Indian cinema, director Shankar is a man whose films speak volumes of his work, especially the extravagant canvas on which he paints his portraits! Having entered cinema wanting to be an actor, he began writing screenplays for directors SA Chandrasekar and later Pavithran before himself turning a director with the 1993 movie Gentleman. This movie came as a breath of fresh air in Tamil cinema and was highly lauded for its hard-hitting theme and the way it was presented. 25 years since Gentleman, director Shankar is one of the faces of Indian cinema across the world and is well known and respected across the country.

Different people and sections of tinsel town are taking it upon themselves to celebrate the journey of this brilliant filmmaker and after a number of such festivities, it has become the turn of the filmmakers' fraternity, the very brotherhood of which Shankar is a part of! Director Mysskin had arranged to celebrate Shankar's journey along with almost all the other contemporary filmmakers of today, at his office. Reflecting on this, an industry insider states, "Though many people have celebrated director Shankar's journey, his fellow directory felicitating him is something special!" This event happened at director Mysskin's Alwarpet office and was attended by many.

Mysskin and other Tamil filmmakers celebrate 25 years of Shankar in the industry

Some of the filmmakers who participated in the event were - Mani Ratnam, Pa Ranjith, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Atlee, Pandiraj, Balaji Sakthivel, Lingusamy, Mysskin, Jayam Raja, Sasi and many others! All of them wore identical Blue t-shirts, stating S25 and were seen joyously interacting with each other at the event. Though not much news is known about it, a photo of all these filmmakers posing together was leaked on social media and is going viral. The camaraderie shared by these directors was very heart-warming to see!