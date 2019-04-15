Mysskin meets Vishal in Turkey and Thupparivaalan 2 gets officially confirmed!

In Com Staff April 15 2019, 4.53 pm April 15 2019, 4.53 pm

Mysskin aced in his performance and also as one of the writers in the recently released Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s Super Deluxe. His portrayal as someone who is a serious believer of Christ and later turning into an atheist was something that everyone lauded. Mysskin’s last directorial was Thupparivaalan in 2017 which featured Vishal as the protagonist. Vishal’s character was totally based on Sherlock Homes and the film went on to earn good review and revenue. Later it was said that Vishal and Mysskin will do a sequel of the film but nothing official came out of it.

However, on Monday, just a few hours ago, Vishal's official PRO Johnson had shared a picture of Vishal, director Mysskin and director Sundar C, stating that Thupparivaalan 2 is confirmed. He also stated that Mysskin all the way went to Cappadocia in Turkey to meet Vishal and confirm the project. More details regarding this project are expected in the coming days. Vishal is right now in Cappadocia shooting for Sundar C’s untitled film that has Tamannaah playing the female lead. A few days ago, Vishal had also met with an accident in shooting spot when the unit was canning an action sequence.

As of now, Mysskin has a film titled Psycho which would release this year. The film features Udhayanidhi Stalin, Aditi Rao Hydari, Nithya Menen and others. Funded by Udhayanidhi's Red Giant Movies, this film has maestro Ilaiyaraaja composing music and PC Sreeram handling camera. This film, in fact, got into a tussle as actor Maitreya, grandson from the prestigious AVM family accused Mysskin of promising to direct him in a story and took money too. But he is directing the same story which is called as Psycho with Udhayanidhi. The matter went to court and finally, it was said that either Mysskin return the money that he took from Maitreya or direct him in his film. In one of his recent interviews, Mysskin revealed that the issue is mutually sorted and he promised them to give back the money.