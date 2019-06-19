Apart from directing, Mysskin has also begun dabbling in acting these days. He was brilliant in Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s Super Deluxe. Recently, he was seen in Ramprakash Rayappa’s Suttu Pidikka Utharavu. In an interview to a popular daily, Mysskin discussed many subjects from his acting skills to his future projects as a director. He states that he gets at least three acting offers a week and clearly mentions that he does not want to act for some time. Through the interview, he tells directors not to call him for acting assignments.
Mysskin is clearly not interested in acting right now when he says, “I get almost three calls a week from directors who want me to act in their film, saying that they can’t think of anyone else other than me. I know it is a pure lie. I have films to work as a director. I am someone who reads a lot through the night and wakes up only by 3 PM. I cannot do this when I am committed to acting. Shooting for Super Deluxe for ten days itself took me two years to get out of that character. For all those directors who are reading this, please do not call me for acting!”
About his upcoming projects, he said, “Despite working on Thupparivaalan 2, I don’t want to call it a franchise. Sherlock Homes focused on his adventures and solving a case as it comes to him is the Sherlockian prototype. Kaniyan Poongundran (Vishal’s character) also does the same and in the sequel, he faces a larger problem. The film happens in the UK!” Upon being asked about his other film, Psycho, with Udhayanidhi Stalin, Mysskin stated, “I myself am scared to watch it. It is sure to get an A certificate because it has shock and gore. But in addition to that, there is also love and Ilaiyaraaja’s best love songs of the decade will be in this album. Udhay and Aditi Rao Hydari have given terrific performances. Nithya Menen has simply rocked it. The film speaks about a woman’s problem and is multi-layered. There is a Buddhist tale in it and even a bit of Ramayanam.”Read More