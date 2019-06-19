In Com Staff June 19 2019, 5.41 pm June 19 2019, 5.41 pm

Apart from directing, Mysskin has also begun dabbling in acting these days. He was brilliant in Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s Super Deluxe. Recently, he was seen in Ramprakash Rayappa’s Suttu Pidikka Utharavu. In an interview to a popular daily, Mysskin discussed many subjects from his acting skills to his future projects as a director. He states that he gets at least three acting offers a week and clearly mentions that he does not want to act for some time. Through the interview, he tells directors not to call him for acting assignments.

Mysskin is clearly not interested in acting right now when he says, “I get almost three calls a week from directors who want me to act in their film, saying that they can’t think of anyone else other than me. I know it is a pure lie. I have films to work as a director. I am someone who reads a lot through the night and wakes up only by 3 PM. I cannot do this when I am committed to acting. Shooting for Super Deluxe for ten days itself took me two years to get out of that character. For all those directors who are reading this, please do not call me for acting!”