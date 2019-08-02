In Com Staff August 02 2019, 6.12 pm August 02 2019, 6.12 pm

Actor-filmmaker Sasikumar is all set to wow the audiences with his next big release titled Na Na. It is already known that, for this film, Sasikumar and Sarathkumar are coming together, for the first time. This film has been the talk of the town, ever since the first look was revealed. The poster aroused speculations that the film may have something to do with either prosthetics or face swapping. It was also being reported that Chitra Shukla has been roped in to play the female lead. Now, according to a leading daily, dancer-turned-actor Sharath is all set to be seen as a villain in this film!

Talking to the media, Sharath said, “After Uppu Huli Khara, I had got a few offers but either I felt that I could not do justice to it, or the scripts did not appeal to me. I am glad that I have now gotten this film in which I am playing the villain. I cannot reveal more about the role at this point but the film is a suspense thriller.” For those who do not know, Sharath was launched by choreographer-director Imran Sardhariya as a hero, in the Kannada film Uppu Huli Khara. While people were not very happy with his acting chops, many saw some potential in him. It sure will be interesting to see if Sharath can live up to the expectations of his fans this time around.