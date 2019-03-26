image
Wednesday, March 27th 2019
English
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Regional
Naachiyaar Ivana wraps up her first schedule for Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming movie Hero!

Regional

Naachiyaar Ivana wraps up her first schedule for Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming movie Hero!

Naachiyaar Ivana is done with the first part of the filming for Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming film Hero.

back
EntertainmentKalyani PriyadarshanPS MithranregionalSivakarthikeyan
nextDirector CS Amudhan's sarcastic reply to Shane Warne over Ashwin issue will surely leave you in splits

within