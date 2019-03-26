Naachiyaar Ivana wraps up her first schedule for Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming movie Hero!

Petite beauty Ivana worked in three Malayalam movies in uncredited roles, before landing on the shores of Kollywood. Her very first Tamil movie Naachiyaar, produced and directed by Bala, went on to fetch her a lot of acclaim. Her portrayal of the innocent yet ambitious Kottaiarasi, even fetched her a number of awards. On Ivana's birthday - February 25th, the team of Sivakarthikeyan's 15th movie, which has now been titled Hero, welcomed her aboard their project. This movie, produced by KJR Studios and directed by PS Mithran of Irumbu Thirai fame, stars Sivakarthikeyan, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Action King Arjun in the lead. We now have an update on Ivana's shoot schedule from this movie.

In a post on her Instagram account today morning, Ivana revealed that she had finished wrapping up for her portions in the movie's first schedule. The post also had a selfie of Ivana and Sivakarthikeyan, clicked by the Prince himself. A couple of other photos, also uploaded with this post, showed Ivana and Kalyani, chilling out on the sets, making goofy poses for the camera!

Hero, directed by PS Mithran, has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, editing by Ruben and cinematography by George C. Williams. Though the director and Sivakarthikeyan had been in talks for quite a while to work together in a feature film, things fell into place just recently and the movie's shoot is progressing rapidly.

Veteran actor Vivekh has also been signed up for an important supporting role. The makers announced the title of this movie to be Hero, on March 13th and it immediately set off a controversy as the makers of Vijay Deverakonda's next project with director Anand Annamalai also announced Hero as their project's title. Both the projects are currently progressing with the same title and it is as yet unsure of who has the legitimate claim to it! Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan is awaiting the release of his movie Mr. Local, which has him and Nayanthara in the lead and is directed by M. Rajesh. Stay tuned for further updates...