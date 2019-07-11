In Com Staff July 11 2019, 11.17 pm July 11 2019, 11.17 pm

The first look of the upcoming action thriller movie Naanaa has dropped and has been garnering interest online. The movie, which will have Sarathkumar and actor-director-producer M Sasikumar in the lead roles, is said to be an urban action adventure.

Naanaa, which will see Sarathkumar and M Sasikumar share screen space for the very first time, also has the distinction of being Sasikumar’s first city-based action adventure. A major portion of the movie's shooting was recently completed in Mumbai and the crew is scheduled to shoot at locations in Chennai and Hyderabad. Sources state that the movie's title - Naanaa - stands for Naan Narayanan and Sasikumar will be essaying the role of a senior cop.

The poster has Sasikumar with a mask, which looks like Sarath Kumar, peeling off his face suggesting that the two characters share the same history, in a way where Sarathkumar's character becomes the reason or story behind the struggles of Sasikumar's character. On social media, it has been praised not only by the fans but also by the members of the film fraternity. Varalaxmi and Radikaa Saratkumar also tweeted out their praises.