Yesteryear star Nadia Moidu, who has been regularly making notable appearances in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam movies since her second innings which began with M Kumaran Son of Mahalaxmi in 2004, will be seen in the upcoming Malayalam movie Oru Rathri Oru Pakal. Reportedly, the movie is a social drama and will see Nadia in a very sober role.
Oru Rathri Oru Pakal went on floors earlier last month and the crew has reportedly finished a shooting schedule in Dubai. This movie has Lena and State Award winner Joju George as the protagonists and the story deals with the alienation of old parents and how the elderly are often neglected by their children. This movie will have several popular actors like Shanti Krishna, Renji Panicker, Siddique, Nedumudi Venu, Vijayaraghavan, Indrans, Babu Namboothiri, KPAC Lalitha, Seethalakshmi and Anarkali Marikkar as part of the cast. The crew is currently shooting in Thiruvananthapuram. Some parts of the movie will also be shot in Canada. Veteran KP Nambiathiri is handling the camera and editing is by Sobin K Soman. Samson Vishwanathan, Unni Contractor, A Ameer Khan, and Arathi Nair are jointly producing the movie.
According to director Thomas Benjamin, this movie is set in an old-age home run by Nadiya Moidu’s character, who is a social worker. “Her character is based in Canada and during one of her visits to Kerala, she is touched by what the elderly have to go through. The story is told through her,” the director revealed to the media recently.
Nadiya Moidu used to be a sensation in the Tamil and Malayalam industries in the 80s and the Malayalam audience especially loved her for her sublime acting skills. She'd appeared fresh-faced with the trademark voluminous 'Nadia Moidu' braids in over 18 hit Malayalam movies and since her comeback in 2004, she has become familiar to the younger generation of Malayalam moviegoers too. The lady had debuted opposite Mohanlal in Nokketha Doorathu Kannum Nattu and has worked with almost all the big names but the audience is yet to see her with the newer crop of actors like Lena and Joju George. The Malayalee audience last saw her in the Mohanlal movie Nieraali.