The election to decide the office bearers for the next term of the Nadigar Sangam was scheduled to take place on the 23rd of June, 2019. There has been a lot of buzz surrounding this topic. As of now, there are two groups. While the first one is called the Pandavar Ani under the leadership of Nasser, the second one under K Bhagyaraj is called the Sankar Das Swamigal Ani. There is a lot of bad blood between these two parties with heavy mudslinging happening. Both the teams have labelled each other as fraudsters. In the mid of all this, on Wednesday, the Registrar of Societies announced that the Nadigar Sangam elections have been cancelled until further notice.

Reportedly, the Registrar of Societies stated that the elections for the Nadigar Sangam, which was scheduled to be held on the 23rd of June, have been cancelled. Around sixty-one people including Bharathi Priyan had sought the cancellation of the elections by the Registrar, who in turn had sought an explanation in this regard from the Sangam, on the 14th of June. Along with this explanation, the Registrar also asked for justification on those who were suspended or dismissed from the Association, for various reasons and have been denied the right to vote. The Registrar further stated that there are also many discrepancies in the election process. Moreover, the note stated that the list of voters will have to be finalised and it would take some time to sort out all these issues. Till then, the elections for the Nadigar Sangam will be temporarily stalled.

Earlier on, actor Karthi had also echoed a similar thought while he was campaigning at Salem. He had wondered if the elections are necessary at all at this stage when there is a lot of ill-feeling between the two groups. He stated, “It is our dream to construct a building for the Nadigar Sangam. We have worked so hard for it. We have conducted shows just to raise the building and what’s the respect we get for our work? But having started the work, we want to complete it. However, we are made to run for votes now. Instead of working together, we are fighting to see who our leader is. There should not be any election at all! Instead of conducting this election, we all could have stayed united and finished constructing the Nadigar Sangam building.”