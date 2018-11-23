Nag Chaitanya turns back the clock for his next!

Even though his last two films turned out to be duds at the box office, star scion Nag Chaitanya has lined up projects with talented young directors in the industry. Right now, the actor is working with his own wife Samantha for a romantic film that has been reportedly titled Majili.

On his birthday that falls today, the team has launched a special poster focusing on his look and character for the film. Chaitanya resembles his dad Nagarjuna in a simple outfit that rewinds to the 90s. He is spotted here in a checkered shirt, a thick beard and his casual smile that he always carries. Even the Vespa that he is seen on gives us the mood of the earlier days!

Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film is said to be a romantic comedy that focusses on the episodes in the life of a couple post marriage. This is the first time that Nag Chaitanya and Samantha are uniting on screen after their real life marriage, and the fourth time that they will share the screen space after Ye Maaya Chesave, Autonagar Surya and Manam.

The team is planning to prepare the film in time for the summer holidays of 2019. Recently, an important sequence was shot at a railway station in Simhachalam.